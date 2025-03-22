Nigeria Governors Forum Speaks On Fubara’s Suspension

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has stated that it cannot take a stance on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, reiterating its primary function as a platform for fostering unified policies and collaborating for sustainable socioeconomic development of the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, NGF’s Director General, Abdulateef Shittu, emphasized that the forum’s role is not to engage in divisive partisan issues.

He argued that taking positions on such matters reflects a lack of understanding of Nigeria’s political history. “Taking positions on divisive partisan issues, regardless of how it’s phrased, reflects a poor understanding of history,” Shittu stated.

Rivers State has been grappling with political instability for nearly two years, with a bitter power struggle between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara. The ongoing conflict led to a governance deadlock, prompting President Tinubu to intervene.

In response to the crisis, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the declaration resulted in the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly for a six-month period.

Retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas was appointed as the Sole Administrator to oversee the state’s affairs during this period.

NGF Calls for Understanding and Confidence in Crisis Management

While refraining from commenting directly on the state of emergency, the NGF urged the public and the media to exercise understanding and confidence in the implemented crisis management measures.

The forum expressed its belief that appropriate platforms and measures would be used to address the situation in Rivers State.

“The Forum wishes to clarify that it is an umbrella body for subnational governments to promote unified policy positions and collaborate with relevant stakeholders in pursuit of sustainable socioeconomic growth and the well-being of the people,” the statement read.

The NGF further stressed that, as a technical and policy hub comprising governors elected on various platforms, it is committed to steering clear of taking positions that could alienate members with differing political views.

“In whatever language it is written, taking positions on contentious partisan issues would mean a poor sense of history—just a few years after the Forum survived a fundamental division following political differences among its members,” the statement noted.

Despite its neutral stance on the emergency declaration, the NGF emphasized its reputation for taking bold positions on critical governance and policy issues, such as wages, taxes, education, and universal healthcare.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the forum’s commitment to working collaboratively for the betterment of Nigeria’s governance and development.