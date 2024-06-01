‘You’re A Liar And Literal Thief’ – BBNaija Saga Blasts Colleague, Khalid

Former Big Brother Naija housemate cum Nollywood actor, Saga Adeolu, has called out his colleague, Khalid, over alleged non-payment of debt.

Naija News reports that Saga called out Khalid in a post on his Instagram page.

He accused Khalid of being a liar and a thief for not paying his money.

He wrote, Honestly, bro, I’m super disappointed in you. You are a liar and a literal thief.

“I don’t know what else to do to get you to pay me the money you took from me.

“It’s been four months, pay me.”

In other news, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has opened up about how she met her husband, David Oyekanmi, in 2023 after the fallout with her baby daddy cum Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in a lengthy post on her Instagram page, narrated how she reluctantly made a Snapchat post, and David reached out to her after the post.

Queen said her husband almost slipped off her hand because of fear, especially as she had given up on love and wanted to enjoy life.

The BBNaija star appreciated David for being patient with her and always urging her to pray in every situation.