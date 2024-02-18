I Want To Be Africa’s Number One Lover Boy – BBNaija’s Saga

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate cum actor, Adeoluwa Okusaga, better known as Saga, has revealed what he aims to achieve in the entertainment industry.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in an interview with PUNCH, said he is interested in being the number one Africa lover boy.

He said, “I want to be known as Africa’s number-one lover boy.”

Speaking on his favourite experience since he delved into the Nollywood industry, Saga said, “I enjoyed acting in Uche Mbunabo’s movie titled Life in Two Pictures because it was the first time I acted in a movie. People often perceive ex-BBN housemates as being undeserving of their achievements, because they feel they did not work hard to achieve fame.

“For this reason, I put a lot of energy into learning and delivering my lines. At the end of it all, I got good reviews, and everyone was happy. I was excited that my first experience was awesome.”

On his relationship with ex-BBN housemate, Liquorose, Saga said they are best friends.

He added, “Liquorose and I are like best friends. Having a talented friend cannot just go to waste. After we made our first skit and got lots of positive feedback, we decided to make it a series for every Sunday.”