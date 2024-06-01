What Nigeria Needs Now Is Good Governance – VP Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has stated that the country needs good governance at the moment and not a change in the system of governance.

Naija News reports that Shettima stated this during his speech at the 30th anniversary of Yusuf Ali & Co (Ghalib chambers) in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

The second citizen of Nigeria stated that democracy thrives through the rule of law and quality governance, rather than through a shift to a parliamentary system as suggested by some individuals.

Shettima, discussing the consequences of the legal proceedings following the 2023 electoral process, emphasized that President Bola Tinubu did not exert any influence over the electoral process after assuming office through the use of power.

He said “President Bola Tinubu never influenced the electoral process and we (presidency) never used instruments of office to hunt or hound perceived opponents standing trial”.

In his remark at the event, former Minister of Works, Raji Fashola (SAN), highlighted that Nigeria had previously adopted a parliamentary system, but unfortunately, it proved unsuccessful, resulting in an unforeseen catastrophe for the nation.

He said, “Let’s think deeply about why the parliamentary system failed us. Have we overcome those reasons?”

Rather than calling for a change in the system of government, the former Governor of Lagos State admonished a liberal democracy that would ensure the better and improved livelihoods of Nigerians.

He said, “Those calling for system change are instigated by economic reasons. If only they were confident the government would provide for their economic needs, they wouldn’t chant this clamour for change.

“If there is sincerity of purpose, there will be a better life for all, even under the present system of government.

“Those calling for a change of government are the canvassers of restructuring, which can be done with constitutional review/amendment of the areas not suitable for us.”

On the other hand, Fashola attributed the demand for a governmental system overhaul to inadequate education, particularly in political history.

He emphasized that individuals unfamiliar with a system’s operations are more likely to become disillusioned and advocate for its transformation.

“Why must we go back to the system that once catapulted our country into disaster?” he queried.

He recommended that the country maintain its current federal structure while urging a reduction in the excessive cost of governance without explicitly advocating for a parliamentary system.

Expressing gratitude to the celebrant, Yusuf Ali, he acknowledged that the yearly gathering has consistently positively impacted society.

During his opening speech, Prof Yusuf Ali, the founder of Ghalib Chambers, expressed his appreciation to God for the abundant favour and blessings that have surpassed the firm’s expectations.