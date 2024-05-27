Top Nollywood Actor, Reginald Ebere Is Dead

The entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning again with the passing of Reginald Ebere, a prominent director in Nollywood.

According to Leadership, a seasoned entertainer and actor, Segun Arinze, shared this heartbreaking news on Nollywood Giants, a WhatsApp platform dedicated to renowned Nigerian entertainers.

The news was further confirmed by the National Secretary of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Perekeme Odon.

This loss is deeply mourned by the industry.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our dear brother and colleague, Mr Reginald Ebere,” Odon said while announcing the demise of the director.

However, as of the time this report was filed, details of the Nollywood director’s burial had yet to be made public.

Naija News reports that Ebere’s colleagues in the entertainment industry have been paying tributes to the deceased.

Just recently, the Nollywood industry laid to rest John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

The burial was held at his hometown Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Recall that Junior Pope, alongside four other Nollywood crew members, lost his life in a boat mishap.

The unfortunate accident occurred while they were commuting via water for Adanma Luke’s forthcoming movie, ‘The Other Side of Life’.

In the photos that emerged online, Junior Pope’s wife is seen alongside their kids during a church service.

The Nollywood industry has lost many actors and actresses in recent times.