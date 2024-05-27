Just In: Nigeria To Resume Cargo Flights With Saudi Arabia, Clears Foreign Airlines’ Cash

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Monday, announced a significant development in Nigeria’s aviation sector, revealing that cargo flights between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will soon recommence.

This announcement was made during a ministerial press briefing in Abuja, held to mark President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office.

According to Keyamo, this decision was finalized during a recent visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with his counterpart.

“I have good news for you from Saudi Arabia. I met my counterpart in Saudi Arabia and we have agreed to resume cargo flights,” Keyamo stated.

Advertisement

He highlighted that these flights had been suspended for an extended period, but with the new agreement, cargo services are set to be restored, boosting trade and logistical connections between the two nations.

Keyamo also addressed another critical issue on Monday concerning the clearance of foreign airlines’ cash that had been trapped in Nigeria.

This resolution has paved the way for the return of Emirates Airlines to Nigerian skies.

Advertisement

Emirates had previously announced on May 16, 2024, its plans to recommence flights to Nigerian airports starting from October 1, 2024, after a two-year break from operations in the country.

The service, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, will see flights departing Dubai and arriving in Lagos, with return journeys following suit.