Details Surrounding Ex-EFCC Chairman, Lamorde’s Death In Egypt Hospital Emerge

Fresh details have emerged on how former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde, died in an Egypt Hospital.

Naija News understands that Lamorde died while undergoing a surgical procedure for kidney stone removal.

Recall that the former EFCC chairman died on Saturday at age 61.

A source at the anti-graft commission who spoke to The Nation described Lamorde’s death as an irony of fate because it occurred when he flew his wife to Egypt for treatment.

The source said: “He actually took his wife to Egypt for medical attention when he decided to remove a kidney stone which had caused him some discomfort.

“He, however, died in the process of the procedure to remove the stone.

“His body will be brought to Nigeria on Monday for Janazza (Islamic burial rites). I think the Federal Government is assisting in the formalities to bring back his remains.”

Lamorde was born on December 20, 1962, at Mubi in Adamawa State.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 1984.

He joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1986 and became the substantive EFCC Chairman on February 15, 2012.

The late Lamorde was replaced by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari with AIG Ibrahim Magu (retd.) on November 9, 2015.