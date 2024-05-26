Terrorists Kill Two Abducted Kogi University Students Over Failure To Pay Ransom

Two students who were abducted during the invasion of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC), Osara, Okene, Kogi State, two weeks ago have been killed by the bandits.

Naija News recalls that unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded CUSTEC last week late at night and abducted some students.

SaharaReporters confirmed the identities of the students killed by the terrorists as Michael Anajuwe James and Musa Hussein, according to a telephone conversation with Michael’s brother on Sunday morning.

The family was informed of Michael’s passing on Saturday, with his brother disclosing that their bodies, along with those of another murdered student, were found in a Kwara State forest.

Advertisement

The bodies of the students, found on a paved road, were said to have been shot, according to eyewitness accounts.

“The truth is that the government really lied about the rescue of the students. Those they claimed they rescued were those students hiding inside the forest during the invasion.

“But the real ones that were kidnapped, including my brother, were not rescued. They have been with the terrorists since that day,” the family source said.

Advertisement

He also disclosed that the terrorists initially requested a ransom of N200 million, which was later reduced to N100 million, but they remained adamant despite numerous pleas.

He mentioned that although he offered N4 million, the terrorists refused to accept the money because they were adamant about receiving a ransom from the government.

The grieving brother said, “They established a call to demand a ransom of N200 million. Though, I tried negotiating with them, they insisted on N100 million. They (the government) felt reluctant to pay. The state government was sluggish, slow to take action.”

Advertisement