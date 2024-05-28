Two Killed As Police Clash With Kidnappers In Kogi

Two suspected kidnappers were fatally shot during a recent exchange of gunfire with security forces in the Obajana region of Kogi State.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the police spokesperson in the state, William Ovye Aya, the suspects were killed based on information provided to police officers in Obajana.

Aya attributed the successful operation to the cooperation between the State Police Command and Fulani vigilantes operating within the Ankumi forest.

“Immediately, the DPO, CSP Oguche Richard, mobilized his patrol team along with the Fulani Vigilantes and moved to the area at about 1430hrs.

Advertisement

“On sighting the team, the hoodlums opened fire on them, while the team responded in a gun duel. Due to the superior firepower of the Police team, two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while the other escaped with bullet wounds,” the police statement read.

The police spokesperson emphasized the dedication of the police force to safeguarding lives and properties within the state. He mentioned that there are continuous efforts being made to apprehend the suspect who is currently on the run.

The Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, praised the officers for their steadfast dedication in the fight against criminal activities.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the tragic death of two students from Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, who were abducted by gunmen on May 9.

Naija News recalls that the students were among several taken hostage while preparing for their examinations.

The State Police Commissioner, Bethrand Onuoha, described the incident as “unfortunate” and revealed that while 20 students had been rescued on May 14, following a coordinated effort by the state government, four remained in captivity at that time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rescue operation, initially successful, was clouded by the later revelation that two of the students had been killed by their captors.

Speaking to newsmen, the commissioner refrained from providing extensive details about the ongoing operations but affirmed that security forces were intensively searching for the abductors to bring them to justice.

The killings have sparked widespread condemnation, with the non-governmental organization, Education For All (E4A) expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

Malam Nasir Ibrahim, the Publicity Secretary of E4A, issued a statement criticizing the act as the height of callousness aimed at instilling fear among young individuals about pursuing education.

“The criminals’ decision to kill two innocent students, not part of the 21 rescued, underscores a sad, callous trend that calls for a collective action against attackers of educational facilities,” Ibrahim stated.

He also noted that negotiations between the parents and the kidnappers had slowed down aggressive rescue operations, as authorities were cautious not to jeopardize the safety of the remaining hostages.