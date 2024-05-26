‘Opposition Is Gathering, But They Will Scatter’ – Gov Otti

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has stated that his administration will continue to progress despite the distraction from the opposition.

Naija News reports that Otti, while speaking on Sunday in Umuahia, the state capital, during an inter-denominational Church service to mark his first anniversary, called for prayers for the state.

Otti said his administration is thoughtful about delivering the dividends of democracy and called for constructive criticism while assuring that he would not be distracted.

He said, “We are not here celebrating, but only saying, thank you, Jesus. We are here to say thank you to the people who elected us and to God Who took charge. We are unapologetic about serving God and the people.

“We are poised to do the right thing, no matter whose ox is gored. Opposition is gathering, but at the end, they will scatter.”

The Governor also disclosed that he had completed a quarter of his race, stressing it was an opportunity to review his performance and identify areas for improvement.

While appreciating the unity among the Churches in the state, Otti assured that there would be no division, stating that his administration does not discriminate as long as all reside in the state. Hence, his appointment of non-Abians to different positions in the state.

The governor noted that the best in terms of skills and competence was his criteria for the appointment, not ethnicity or state of origin, saying, “We go for people who are the best.”

Otti revealed his plans to build a proper state capital that will resemble the Oshodi in Lagos State.

He added, “We want Umuahia to be a proper capital. Umuahia in the next year will change.”

