2024 Hajj: Nigerian Pilgrim Dies At Makkah

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the death of a pilgrim from Kebbi State, Tawalkatu Busare Alako, while in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Naija News reports that the Commission, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the pilgrim died on Saturday.

While condoling with the Kebbi State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board and the pilgrim’s family, NAHCON’s Chairman/CEO, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, prayed for Allah to grant comfort to the family.

In a condolence message delivered by the Makkah Office Coordinator, Dr. Aliyu Tanko, to the board officials led by Garba Takware, the Chairman, expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family and the people of Kebbi and prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

In his response, Takware thanked the Commission’s leadership for the visit and prayed for a very successful Hajj Operation.

He said, “Special supplication was made for the soul of the deceased, other pilgrims and for the country (Nigeria). Those who accompanied the Coordinator on the visit includes; Saudi Liaison Officer, Ustaz Abubakar Lamin, other staff.”

Meanwhile, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu warned the pilgrims to avoid money laundering during their spiritual exercise.

He advised them to shun any form of criminal act during their pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The governor, who was represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), warned that anyone found culpable of money laundering would be severely punished.

He advised them to refrain from carrying prohibited items such as hard drugs, kolanuts, and bitter kola, among others.

Sanwo-Olu charged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and the state.