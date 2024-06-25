2024 Hajj: Another Nigerian Pilgrim Returns €1,750 Lost In Saudi Arabia

A Nigerian pilgrim, Muhammad Na’Allah, has reportedly handed over to authorities the sum of €1,750 (One thousand, seven hundred and fifty Euros) that he discovered at the Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Na’Allah, who hails from Gumi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was said to have handed over the recovered money to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), for proper delivery to the rightful owner.

This act is reminiscent of a similar incident involving Abba Limawa from Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State, who returned 10,500 Russian Rubles, 800 Dollars, and 690 Saudi Riyals.

Upon receiving the €1,750 at the NAHCON office in Ummuljud, Makkah, the commission’s chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, commended Na’Allah for his integrity, noting that his actions reflect his name (Na’Allah) and his devotion to Allah.

“This shows his pilgrimage has positively impacted his personal character, behaviour and attitude,” Arabi told the officials of the Zamfara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, who accompanied Na’Allah to the commission’s office

Last week, the head of the commission also praised Limawa, a 52-year-old Jigawa pilgrim, for returning the found money, highlighting his integrity and for positively representing Nigeria to the world.

Limawa shared that he discovered the cash in a waist bag during his visit to the Masjid Haram (Mosque) to pray.

“Initially, I wanted to ignore the waist bag and move to the Mosque, but on second thought, I said it might belong to a Nigerian, especially some of our old women.

“So, I decided to pick it, and I proceeded to the mosque. When I returned to my accommodation, I opened the bag and discovered that there was no Nigerian currency or sign that it belonged to a Nigerian.

“Immediately, I approached one of the officials of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, narrated the story and presented the money to him.

“From there, he commended me for showing exemplary character and honesty and told me that he would hand over the money to the NAHCON to ensure that the owner gets their money,” Limawa explained.