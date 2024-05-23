Mohbad’s Mother Petitions Police Over Alleged Life Threats From Ex-husband

Abosede Olumiyi, mother of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has filed a complaint with the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Lagos State Police Command, accusing her ex-husband, Joseph Aloba, of threatening her life.

According to the petition filed by her lawyer, Kabir Akingbolu from Salawu, Akingbolu & Co. law firm, Abosede accused her ex-husband of threatening her life because she refused to participate in fabricating lies against Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, about the late singer’s death.

Abosede stated in the petition that she had to relocate to another house in a different area due to unbearable threats and intimidation from her ex-husband, but Joseph Aloba continued to threaten her.

Mohbad’s mother claimed that Aloba shared her new address on social media and boasted that he would eventually find her and take action against her, no matter where she went.

The petition partly read: “This act has made our client to be living in fear with an unsettled mind.

“Our Client is not dragging anything with Mr Joseph Aloba than how the body of her deceased son will be laid to rest peacefully to enable her to get over the trauma of losing such a promising child to the cold hands of death, untimely.

“Sequel to the foregoing, we humbly request that the authority should step in to save our client from this imminent danger from the sinister man so as to prevent our client from being sent to an early grave.

“We, therefore, hope that you will employ the power of your good office to get justice for our client by stepping in to save her life.”

She called upon Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and save her, her daughter-in-law, and her grandson from harm.