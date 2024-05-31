Confusion Within Presidency, Mohbad Autopsy, Other Top Nigeria News You Missed In May

The month of May was marred with many controversies within the entertainment and political scene, which created buzz among many Nigerians.

1. Cybersecurity Levy: On May 6, Nigerians were startled by an order from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directing banks operating in the country to begin charging a cybersecurity levy on all electronic transactions.

A circular signed by the apex bank’s Director of Payments System Management, Chibuzor Efobi, and the Director of Financial Policy and Regulation, Haruna Mustafa, disclosed that the 0.5 per cent levy would commence on May 20.

Following the announcement of the cybersecurity levy, many Nigerians took to social media to express their anger, describing the move as brazen extortion.

In response, CBN withdrew the cybersecurity levy circular on May 19 after the Federal Government directed its suspension.

2. Fubara’s Impeachment And Rivers Crisis: The Rivers State political crisis took a new turn in May, after Governor Sim Fubara criticized the House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, saying the lawmakers no longer exist as legislators in the eyes of the law.

Fubara also said that he accepted the peace deal by President Bola Tinubu regarding the political crisis that erupted in the state last year, just for peace to reign.

In response, the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, directed the state House of Assembly to immediately commence the process of impeaching Fubara.

The statement also led to a gale of resignation from Fubara’s cabinet as five commissioners loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, reigned in one day, citing a toxic working environment.

3. Sanusi’s Reinstatement As Emir: Protests rocked Kano state after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced the appointment of Muhammadu Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano.

This comes after the state House of Assembly passed a bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The development led to tension and legal tussle in the state.

4. Confusion Within Presidency: When many Nigerians were anticipating the events that would happen during President Bola Tinubu’s first anniversary in office, two presidential spokesmen generated confusion with their statements.

On Tuesday, May 28, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, announced via his X handle that President Tinubu would address a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday as part of the 25th anniversary of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The National Assembly Clerk, Sani Magaji, also confirmed the report.

However, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, refuted these claims, stating that the information was “false and unauthorized.”

5. Tinubu Signs Bill Returning Old National Anthem: While many Nigerians were expecting a speech from Tinubu regarding the country’s current economic challenges, the President, during his first anniversary, signed a bill returning the old National Anthem.

However, many Nigerians criticized the speed with which both chambers of the National Assembly considered and passed the bill at a time when Nigerians are facing more pressing issues occasioned by rising inflation and security challenges.

6. Wofai’s Wedding: Nigerian media personality cum actress, Wofai Fada stirred reactions online after her husband’s family disassociated themselves from the wedding with their son, Taiwo Olakitan Cole.

The Cole family of Lagos Island, in the disclaimer issued online, told their friends and acquaintances that they were unaware of the marriage and did not grant or support it.

7. Portable Arrest: On May 14, the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force arrested popular Nigerian singer, Portable, for failing to pay the balance of a G-Wagon car he purchased from a vehicle dealer.

Portable was said to have purchased the vehicle worth N27m, paid only N13m, and refused to pay the N14m balance despite the car dealer’s efforts to get him to pay the balance.

8. Funke Akindele’s Snub At AMVCA: Many Nigerians took to social media to express their displeasure after Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, was snubbed in all nominated categories during the 10th African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

Despite being nominated in multiple categories, including Best Makeup, Best Writing in a Movie, Best Lead Actress, Best Movie, and Best Supporting Actor, Funke Akindele’s movie, ‘A Tribe of Judah’, failed to win any awards.

9. Mohbad’s Autopsy: Earlier in May, it was revealed that the toxicology test carried out on the late music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, could not ascertain the cause of his death.

However, the National Medical Services Laboratories (NMS Labs) in Pennsylvania, United States, denied claims made by the Lagos State Government regarding Mohbad’s toxicology test.

10. Peter Obi Meets Atiku, Saraki: The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, also met with ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido in separate visits.

Amidst speculation of merging political parties, the LP presidential campaign spokesman, Tanko Yunusa, in a statement, said Obi visited them to discuss the “state of the nation”.