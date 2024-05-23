Missing Mother Of Two Took Her Life – Father

A mother of two, Margaret Atayi, was found deceased late Monday in Mararaba, Nasarawa State after she was reported missing last Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death point to a tragic conclusion to her struggles with marital issues.

Margaret, who had been residing at her parents’ home, is alleged to have taken her own life following a series of challenges in her marriage.

Her father, Mr. Patrick Atayi, confirmed her death, stating that she had been battling depression due to ongoing mistreatment by her husband.

The father said, “Margaret was a mother of two children. She has been in depression for some time now due to mistreatment by her husband.

“She went out on that fateful Friday morning by 3 am without the knowledge of anybody. Her body was discovered in the late hours of Monday, and every available evidence confirmed that she committed suicide.”

The victim’s mother, Mrs Helen Atayi, confirmed the reports of her depressed status and the alleged mistreatment of her husband while speaking with Punch.

Mrs Atayi had earlier disclosed that Margaret, who was married with two kids, left their home at the City College in Abacha Road, Nasarawa State, at 3 am on Thursday, without informing any member of the family.