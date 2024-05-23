Golden Eaglets Of Nigeria Qualify For WAFU B Under-17 Championship Semi-Final

Nigeria’s under-17 national team, Golden Eaglets, have qualified for the semi-final stage of the ongoing 2024 WAFU B Under-17 Championship in Accra, Ghana.

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria clashed with Togo at the University Stadium in Accra earlier today, May 23, 2024. Recall that the game was supposed to take place on Wednesday, May 22 but was postponed due to poor weather.

Before the game, Nigeria had recorded a draw with Burkina Faso and a slim victory against Niger. This means that Nigeria needed at least a draw to secure a spot in the WAFU B Under-17 Championship.

Fortunately for the Golden Eaglets, the Under-17 team defeated Togo 3-0 earlier today to book their place in the next round of the competition.

Abdulmuiz Adeleke scored twice in the game as he continued with his fine form at the tournament. He scored the match opener in the 11th minute of the game, thanks to an assist from Abdulmuiz Oladimeji.

Ten minutes to the end of the first half, Simon Cletus assisted Rapha Adams to score the second goal of the encounter which was also Adams’ second strike of the tournament.

Nigeria waited until the 57th minute before they welcomed their third goal of the encounter through the boots of Adeleke.

Adeleke had the opportunity to score a hat-trick via a spot-kick in the 68th minute but he failed to convert the opportunity. Hence, the game ended in a 3-0 victory.

The Golden Eaglets will now face Ivory Coast in the semi-final of the tournament.