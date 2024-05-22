Nigeria Vs Togo WAFU B Under-17 Match Gets New Kick-Off Time

The WAFU B Under-17 Championship Group B match between Nigeria vs Togo in Accra, Ghana was postponed due to poor weather.

The WAFU B Under-17 Championship Group B match was scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. today, May 22, but had to be postponed to 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 23.

Both the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria and the Togolese side were prepared for the clash at the University Stadium before heavy rainfall forced the game to be halted until tomorrow.

The new kick-off time for the game between Nigeria and Benin Republic was confirmed in a statement by Golden Eaglets media officer, Francis Achi.

Aside from the Nigeria vs Togo clash, the other Group B game between Burkina Faso and Niger Republic was also postponed to Thursday due to the same weather issue.

It was scheduled to take place simultaneously with that of Nigeria and Togo this evening. The two group B games will kick off simultaneously on Thursday morning.

The Golden Eaglets need at least a draw against the whipping boys of Group B to qualify for the semi-final stage of the competition.

Nigeria and the Benin Republic are expected to join the host, Ghana and Ivory Coast in the last four stage of the competition.