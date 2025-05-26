National Sports Festival: Ogun, Kwara To Play In Men’s Football Final

Ogun State men’s football team secured a 2-1 victory over the Golden Eaglets in a semi-final match of the 2024 National Sports Festival held at the Ikene Centre on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Note that the Golden Eaglets competed in the National Sports Festival as part of the Invited Junior Athletes initiative.

Their defeat on Sunday has propelled Ogun State into the final, where they will face Kwara State on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex.

In what was a tightly contested match, Team Ogun initially found themselves trailing after the Golden Eaglets scored first.

However, demonstrating remarkable resilience, Ogun quickly regrouped and turned the tide. The home team eventually managed to score two crucial goals, delighting a passionate crowd that rallied behind them.

The final whistle confirmed their victory at 2-1, sending waves of joy through the local supporters who are now eagerly anticipating their meeting with Kwara.

Meanwhile, the story was different for Ogun State’s female football team, which faced a determined Flamingos squad also competing under the IJA initiative.

The women’s match proved to be a tight affair, but it was the Flamingos who came out on top, clinching a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a well-taken penalty by Shakirat Moshood.

This result left the Ogun women disappointed, as they fought valiantly but couldn’t find a way to break through the opponent’s defence.

The Flamingos will now prepare to face Delta State, who displayed a commanding performance earlier in the day, defeating Osun State 4-1 in the first semi-final.

Kwara State also booked their place in the men’s final with a 1-0 win over Kaduna State, a match that saw its decisive moment arrive in the 62nd minute when striker Muhammed Abdullahi found the net.

As the stage is set for an exhilarating showdown between Team Ogun and Kwara State, the Golden Eaglets and Kaduna State will vie for third place.

Note that the organizers of the 22nd National Sports Festival have announced that both the men’s and women’s football finals will take place at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta.