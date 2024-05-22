It Is Unheard Of, Even Under Military Rule – Sowore Condemns Shutting Of Banex Plaza

Pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the temporary closure of Banex Plaza in the Federal Capital Territory by the Nigerian Army.

Naija News recalls that the army shut down the plaza following an attack on some soldiers last weekend, which they claimed was carried out by a group of hoodlums.

Speaking on the development, Sowore argued that shutting down the plaza was unjustified and excessive.

His reservations were conveyed via a statement on Wednesday.

Sowore said, “The Nigerian Army should stop military men who are not on active duties from putting on uniforms.”

He alleged that many of these military men have been caught red-handed engaging in heinous crimes.

“It is unheard of, even under military rule, that civilian spaces would be shut down in a business that employs thousands over a disagreement between soldiers and civilians.

“Recently, the Nigerian Army levelled Okuama village in Delta State, and now you’re using the might of the military to shut down commercial activities in a matter that is purely a civil matter; military men have abducted journalists and arbitrarily engaged in repression and now they are shutting down markets at will, it is unacceptable.

“These acts of repression must stop immediately,” he said.