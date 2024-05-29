Your One Year In Office Has Been A Terrible Failure – Sowore Blasts Tinubu

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has described the last year of President Bola Tinubu in office as a terrible failure.

Naija News reports that Tinubu took over power from former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 2, 2023, and marked one year in office today, Wednesday.

In a post via his official X handle, Sowore said the Tinubu government failed so terribly in the last year that it needs to be dissolved.

The activist said if he were to be a class teacher, he would dissolve the class rather than score the Tinubu administration.

He wrote: “The regime of @officialABAT failed so terribly in the last year that we would have to dissolve the class instead of scoring the regime!

“So, if I were a teacher and I have to score this regime after one year, I would have dissolved the class because there is nothing to score.

“I will take it as my responsibility to inform the authorities that for one year, we learnt nothing. Inflation has gone to almost a percentage it has never been seen before, unemployment has become a major problem, insecurity got worse in the last one year and then the minimum wage.”