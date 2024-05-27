BREAKING: Soldiers Withdraw As Banex Plaza Reopens After Week-Long Closure

Banex Plaza, a popular shopping hub in Abuja, has reopened after being shut down for a week following clashes between soldiers and traders.

According to PoliticsNigeria, the plaza resumed operations at 2:30 PM on Monday, May 27, marking the end of a tense period that had disrupted business activities.

Naija News reports that the closure was initiated after an incident involving personnel from the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police and traders at the plaza.

The confrontation escalated into physical altercations involving passersby and security guards, leading authorities to temporarily shut down the facility to ensure public safety and order.

Advertisement

According to reports, the reopening was agreed upon after successful resolutions between the traders involved in the altercations and military authorities.

This agreement comes as a relief to many business owners and customers who frequent the bustling electronics and telecommunications market.

The initial clash that prompted the closure occurred when four military police personnel retaliated against traders following a previous disagreement.

Advertisement

The reopening signifies a return to normalcy and the restoration of business activities at one of Abuja’s major commercial centers.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has condemned the closure of Banex Plaza in Abuja by the Nigerian Army.

Recall that a fracas occurred last Saturday at the popular business plaza between some military personnel and traders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the development, the Nigerian Army closed down the phone market for a week over the assault on its officers.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Saturday, Obi said the incident and its aftermath are another manifestation of the nation’s growing tension and intolerance.