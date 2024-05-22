EFCC Nab Woman For Abusing Naira

A female suspect, identified as Janty Emmanuel, has been apprehended by officials from the Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Emmanuel was arrested over alleged abuse of the country’s currency, the Naira.

Her arrest took place on Monday, May 20, 2024, after receiving information that she was seen indiscriminately throwing Naira notes at a social gathering.

This development was confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale.

“Upon arrest, the suspect was shown the video where she was dancing at G-Connect, Tumfure, Gombe State and spraying Naira notes of N1000 denomination.

“She admitted committing the crime. She will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Oyewale noted.

Nigerians, including prominent individuals, have recently been abusing local currency, and the anti-graft agency has taken strict action.

One of the notable figures affected by this crackdown is Bobrisky, who received a six-month prison sentence on April 12 for his involvement in the abuse of the Nigerian currency, the naira. The court did not provide an option for a fine.

Furthermore, the commission also took action against socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, for his alleged involvement in naira abuse. However, both parties decided to resolve the matter outside of court.

Meanwhile, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has said that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) treated his petition against certain former palace officials with kid gloves.

The monarch shared his grievances via a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Osaigbovo Ighobaro, in Benin City.

He accused the anti-graft agency of aiding and abetting crimes.

Ighobaro said the Royal Father made the allegation when he received the new Benin Zonal Director of the agency, Effa Okim, in his Palace.

The monarch explained that the criminal investigation involved unnamed former Palace officials who were arrested for fraud and handed over to EFCC in Benin for investigation and prosecution.

The Oba, who did not give details about the unnamed former Palace officials, alleged that the culprits were set free after giving them “slaps on their wrists” a few years ago.

He also wondered why EFCC investigators allegedly swept glaring evidence of fraud against the suspects under the carpet.

According to him, “We want to draw your attention to one or two grey areas in your operations, no matter how much you try to support them from the Palace. It was a young lady who headed that team from the Palace.

“It was very difficult. They (EFCC) always come and speak gloriously. Actually, when the time comes to assist them, they seem to listen to other parties. What has been told is that they take instructions from the highest bidder.

“You know that I have been known for speaking the truth. But like it was, I was not happy about certain things that happened with your predecessor.

“We get news from everywhere. When we tried to assist the EFCC, I even wrote a letter to the then Chairman, who was later removed from office. I even sent an emissary to talk to him regarding certain elements in Edo State, particularly the Palace.

“How can EFCC boys, especially that girl, be behaving like this? If I was asked to comment on her performance index, I will score her zero. I do not know if she was doing EFCC’s job or just dancing to the tunes of people who were giving her money. At the time we were trying to assist EFCC, the report we kept getting was negative, and I was not happy about it.”