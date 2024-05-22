Edo Election: It’s Time To End Obaseki’s Godfatherism Plot – ADC’s Candidate Says

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the upcoming September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Derek Izedonmwen, has named himself as the legitimate successor to the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Making this declaration during a town hall meeting in Edo South Senatorial District, Benin City, Izedonmwen criticized the continuous influence of political godfathers in the state’s governance and challenged the appropriateness of Governor Obaseki endorsing Ighodalo, who has been a part of the state’s economic team for the past 16 years.

Naija News reports that he expressed his discontent with the state being treated as a tradable commodity between political elites.

“Edo State is not for sale, and governance here should not be seen as a birthright handed down to a godson. We are here to serve the people, not to perpetuate the hold of political godfathers,” Izedonmwen stated emphatically.

He unveiled his vision for Edo State, aiming to transform it into Nigeria’s entrepreneurial hub, focusing on security, innovation, and business opportunities.

“My administration will prioritize rapid industrialization to leverage Edo’s potential as a powerhouse for entrepreneurial endeavors,” he added.

The event was also a platform for Izedonmwen to advocate against money politics, acknowledging the financial muscle of major parties like the APC and PDP but encouraging the electorate to vote based on policy and potential for effective governance.

“Do not be swayed by the financial inducements of other parties. Our campaign may not match their expenditure, but our vision for Edo is clear and feasible,” he advised.

Additionally, Izedonmwen promised to champion women’s roles in government and recognize their capabilities as adept managers.

“Women deserve significant positions within my cabinet because of their proven management skills. Both women and youths will find their concerns specially addressed in my government,” he pledged.

