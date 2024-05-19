Gunmen Kidnap Akwa Ibom Monarch

Gunmen have reportedly abducted the Paramount Ruler in Mbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom state, HRM Ogwong Okon A. Abang, from his palace at Ebughu.

Naija News learnt that the monarch’s kidnap comes barely three weeks after doctors in the state raised an alarm over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr John Robbin Esu, who has remained in the kidnapper’s den despite the public outcry.

Similarly, the wife of a prominent political figure in the state, Asukwo Eweme Ulap Okon, also known as Levile, was also abducted in Oron last week, raising more concern over the security situation in the state.

According to Vanguard, the traditional monarch of Mbo LGA was abducted at about 9pm on Saturday.

While the Akwa Ibom State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the monarch’s abduction, the Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara, and other service Commanders have reportedly moved to the Ebughu Palace of the victim.

In related news, a Catholic priest, Rev. Father Basil Chukwuemeka, has been kidnapped by some unidentified gunmen at Nkpor Junction, near the commercial city Onitsha in Anambra State.

Naija News learnt that the reverend father was abducted from his vehicle while driving around the area.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said the security operatives have launched a search for the abductors.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam, had addressed the Catholic Priests on the development in the Bishop Conference at Onitsha.

He assured that the police would rescue the priest unhurt and arrest the abductors.

