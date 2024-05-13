Bullied Student In Viral Video, Namtira Bwara Sues Lead British School, Seeks ₦500 Million In Damages

A Lead British International School student in Abuja, Namitira Bwala, has filed a civil suit against the school’s management.

She alleged that the school failed in its obligation to provide her with a safe and conducive learning environment.

Naija News recalls there was outrage on social media some weeks back following the emergence of a video on the alleged bullying of a female student of Lead British International School, Abuja, by her classmates.

An X user, @mooyeeeeeee, in an SOS post accompanied by two videos, said the female student was bullied, and she is seeking justice for her.

The matter had gained national attention with stakeholders and members of the public expressing views on the incident.

The suit was filed on May 9, 2024, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, through her lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe, Esq, of Deji Adeyanju and Partners.

Bwala in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2341/24: Miss Namtira Bwala Vs Lead British International School Ltd which commenced by way of Writ of Summons is seeking among others a public apology that would be published on two national dailies and ₦500 million in general damages.

She claimed among others, “A declaration that by virtue of the Claimant’s studentship in the Defendant’s school, Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja, the Defendant owes the Claimant a duty of care to protect her from any physical or emotional harm as well as any breach of her privacy while under the Defendant’s custody and supervision.

“A declaration that the Defendant’s failure to prevent the assault, torment, emotional distress, pain and trauma suffered by the Claimant while under the custody and supervision of the Defendant amounts to negligent conduct on the part of the Defendant.

“A declaration that the Defendant’s failure to immediately inform the Claimant’s parents of the assault and emotional trauma suffered by the Claimant while under the custody and supervision of the Defendant amounts to negligent conduct on the part of the Defendant

“A declaration that the Defendant’s failure to cause an immediate investigation into the physical assault and emotional trauma suffered by the Claimant while under its Custody and Supervision, until the video of the incident became viral on social media, amounts to negligent conduct on the part of the Defendant.

“An order directing the Defendant to issue a public apology to the Claimant in two national daily newspapers.

“An order directing the Defendant to pay the Claimant the sum of ₦500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) as general damages for the Defendant’s breach of the duty of care it owes to the Claimant and its negligent conduct in failing to prevent the assault, torment, emotional distress, pain, trauma and breach of privacy suffered by the Claimant while under the Defendant’s custody and supervision.

“Cost of this suit at ₦5,000,000 (Five Million Naira).

“An order directing the Defendant to pay the Claimant post judgment interest on the sum(s) awarded at the rate of 10% per annum from the date of the delivery of judgment until the judgment is fully and finally settled.

“Such orders or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.“

Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday, the Counsel for the claimant, Marvin Omorogbe Esq, expressed optimism that the lawsuit will bring about drastic changes and adequate measures to prevent similar issues from reoccurring in the school.

According to the statement, the Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja, is being sued following a viral video which showed a student being bullied by her classmates.

The victim’s family stated that the school had failed in its obligation to provide a safe and conducive learning environment, resulting in the victim’s experience.

At the moment, a date for the hearing of the lawsuit has not been scheduled.