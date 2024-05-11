Tijanni Babangida Loses Son In Auto Crash As Wife Loses Eye

Former Super Eagles forward, Tijjani Babangida has reportedly lost his son in a ghastly accident along the Zaria-Kaduna road.

Recall that on Thursday, April 10, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold medallist, his wife, brother, son, and maid were involved in a ghastly accident along the Zaria-Kaduna road.

It was learned that Babangida’s son, who sustained injuries from the accident, has been pronounced dead, days after his uncle, Ibrahim Babangida, lost his life.

While Ibrahim died on the spot, Tijanni, who is also the president of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) and the other occupants of the vehicle were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking with Daily Trust, a close family friend revealed that Tijanni’s son eventually died in the hospital as he was badly hurt in the accident.

He disclosed further that Babangida’s wife has also lost one of her eyes following the severe damage to her face.

He said “This is a difficult moment for our friend Tijanni and his entire family. After the death of Ibrahim, his little son, who was battling for life in the hospital with him, also passed away yesterday (Friday).

“Right now, he is traumatised by the death of his younger brother and his son, who was always with him. His wife has lost one of her eyes because a part of her face was damaged.

“The maid also suffered a fracture in her leg, the same as a young man who was hit by the ill-fated car.

“Well, Tijanni has since been transferred to a hospital in Abuja where he is to undergo surgery on his damaged knee and other injuriesries.

“All we can do is to pray for God to strengthen him to overcome the tragic situation.”