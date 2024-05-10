Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

Despite concerted efforts by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the prices of cement from major producers like Dangote and BUA continue to fluctuate, affecting countless Nigerians and realtors who rely on this essential building material for construction projects.

Recently, the House of Representatives stepped in with an attempt to stabilize the market by issuing a 14-day ultimatum to cement producers.

This directive was given after these manufacturers failed to attend a scheduled investigative hearing organized by the Joint Committee on Solid Minerals, Commerce, Industry, and Special Duties.

This committee was specifically established to address and scrutinize the sudden spike in cement prices that has been observed in the country.

In addition to summoning representatives from the cement companies, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has also been called to appear before the committee to explain his absence at the initial hearing and to contribute to discussions aimed at resolving the price instability.

The persistently high cost of cement has significantly deterred many from initiating building projects, impacting both individual plans and larger real estate developments.

With the ultimatum in place, there is a growing expectation among Nigerians that the government’s intervention will lead to favorable outcomes that make cement more affordable, thereby revitalizing the construction sector and aiding those affected by the price hikes.

Naija News, in this article, has deemed it fit to write about the price of bags of cement this week.

Price Of Dangote Cement

The current price of Dangote cement varies from ₦8,000 to ₦8,500 per 50kg bag, depending on the location.

Price Of BUA Cement

The retail price of BUA cement in Nigeria is between ₦6,700 to ₦7,500.

Price Of Ibeto Cement

The new price of Ibeto cement in Nigeria ranges between ₦8,500 to ₦9,500.

Price Of Lafarge Cement

The new Lafarge cement price in Nigeria is between ₦7,950 to ₦9,500.

Price Of UNICEM Cement

The price of UNICEM Cement ranges between ₦8,500 and ₦9,000, depending mostly on the location of purchase.

Price Of POP Cement

The price of POP Cement is ₦10,000.