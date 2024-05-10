Junta Leader, Idriss Deby Itno Wins Chad Presidential Election

Chad’s military leader, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, has emerged victorious in this week’s presidential election.

Naija News understands that Deby Itno secured a first-round win based on preliminary official results announced on Thursday evening.

This outcome further solidifies his family’s longstanding control over the Republic of Chad.

It is worth noting that the election held on Monday was a significant step towards ending a period of military governance lasting three years in a country that plays a crucial role in combating extremism in the Sahel region of Africa.

According to the ANGE electoral commission, Deby received 61.03% of the votes, surpassing Prime Minister Succes Masra, who only obtained 18.53%. These results are, however, subject to confirmation by the Constitutional Council.

“I am now the elected president of all Chadians,” Deby declared in a brief televised address on Thursday, promising to fulfil his “commitments.”

Naija News understands that Masra had previously declared triumph and cautioned that Deby’s team would manipulate the outcome.

Upon the announcement of the results, soldiers in the N’Djamena neighbourhood where Masra’s party is headquartered fired their weapons into the sky.

According to AFP, this act served as both a celebration of Deby’s victory and a deterrent to potential protesters. In response, some frightened individuals sought refuge or hurried back to their homes, causing the streets of the capital to become deserted quickly.

Meanwhile, near the presidential palace in central N’Djamena, Deby’s supporters expressed their jubilation by shouting, singing, honking car horns, and firing their own guns into the air, as witnessed by AFP reporters.

Regrettably, at least two teenagers reportedly sustained injuries from falling bullets.