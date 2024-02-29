Chad’s Capital Implements Heightened Security After Assault On Intelligence Agency Headquarters

Roadblocks and heightened security surrounded the headquarters of an opposition party in Chad‘s capital on Thursday, following gunfire that erupted nearby the day before due to a deadly attack on the security agency.

The junta-led government deployed soldiers around the headquarters of the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), alleging the party’s involvement in a lethal attack carried out on the offices of the internal security agency overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Access to the Presidential Palace was denied on Thursday, and schools in the central area of N’Djamena remained closed.

The AFP journalists have reported that the telephone network has been disrupted since Wednesday, and mobile internet access has been suspended.

PSF head Yaya Dillo, a cousin of transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, has refuted any connection to the assault on the security agency, which resulted in multiple fatalities.

In an interview with AFP, he labelled the accusation as politically driven, dismissing it as a “lie” and emphasising that he was not present during the incident.

Dillo has also condemned those accusations as “staged”.

The assault occurred after the arrest of a PSF member who was accused of an “assassination attempt against the president of the supreme court,” as stated by the government in a broadcast aired on national television on Wednesday.