FIJ Journalist, Daniel Ojukwu Released After Nine Days In Police Detention

A journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Daniel Ojukwu has regained his freedom after he was arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police.

Recall that Ojukwu was secretly abducted by the police in Lagos on Wednesday, May 1 and transferred to Abuja about three days later.

Ojukwu, who was in detention for nine days before being given access to his phones, was declared missing after his family the journalist and FIJ management were unaware of his whereabouts until 48 hours.

Naija News gathered that Ojukwu was released on Friday, a day after a coalition of civil society groups and a human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore staged a protest at the Force Headquarters in Abuja to demand his release.

On Thursday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations, DIG Ayuba Ede, revealed that Ojukwu’s release was at the discretion of the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

During a closed-door meeting with a PUNCH Newspaper correspondent, Abiodun Sanusi, and a member of the Take It Back Movement, Oshioks Phillip, at the Force Headquarters on Thursday, Ede promised to submit the demand of the protesters to Egbetokun and the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the FCID, Abiodun Alabi.

He said while details of the petition and the ongoing police investigation needed to be reviewed, the final decision on the release of journalist Ojukwu would be based on the discretion of the IGP.