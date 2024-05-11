‘He Has A Case To Answer’ – Police Speak On Arrest Of FIJ Reporter, Ojukwu

The Nigeria Police Force has said the arrest and subsequent detention of Daniel Ojukwu, a reporter with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was conducted in strict adherence to legal protocol.

Naija News reports that the clarification came through a statement released on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, amid rising concerns over the legality of the journalist’s arrest.

According to the statement, Ojukwu was detained on May 2, 2024, under a valid remand warrant issued by a competent court following allegations linked to his reporting on financial transactions and contract executions.

“Mr. Ojukwu was lawfully apprehended and detained pursuant to a valid remand warrant issued by a competent court of justice,” Adejobi explained, dismissing reports suggesting the arrest was carried out without due process.

The police detailed that the arrest was necessitated by a petition they received, which accused Ojukwu of potentially violating provisions of the Cybercrime Act among other laws related to cyber-related crimes.

“With our preliminary forensic investigation, and recovery of some contents generated by the suspect, Mr. Ojukwu has a case to answer and as such will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations,” the statement continued.

Ojukwu, who was initially detained in Lagos and later transferred to Abuja for further investigation by the FCID-National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC), has since been released on bail.

“He has however been released upon providing a reliable surety today, Friday 10th May, 2024, pending the commencement of prosecution at the Federal High Court which has jurisdiction over cyber related crimes,” Adejobi added.

He also clarified that Ojukwu’s release was strictly based on his meeting the bail conditions and not due to any external pressures, including the protest held at the Police Headquarters on May 9, 2024.

The Force has urged the public and media outlets to refrain from speculations and media trials that could potentially jeopardize the legal procedures.