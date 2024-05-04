Journalist, Daniel Ojukwu Detained By Police On World Press Freedom Day

Daniel Ojukwu, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Lagos, following his abduction by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police.

Ojukwu’s disappearance on May 1, which coincided with World Press Freedom Day, has sparked concerns about press freedom and police conduct in Nigeria.

The situation came to light after Ojukwu, last seen on Wednesday, became unreachable, with his phone numbers switched off and his location unknown. FIJ, concerned for his safety, filed a missing person report and hired a private detective who traced his last phone activity to Isheri Olofin. It was later revealed that this was likely the location where police initially detained him.

The ordeal took a more distressing turn when Ojukwu’s family discovered he was being detained at SCID, Panti. The police are accusing him of violations related to the 2015 Cybercrime Act. Relatives who visited him reported that authorities are restricting access to the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) and legal representation, citing jurisdictional reasons and stating the case would soon be transferred to Abuja.

This detention coincides ominously with World Press Freedom Day, a date designated by the United Nations to advocate for press freedom and remind governments of their obligation to support free expression as per the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Ironically, this is not the first incident of Ojukwu facing police action on this significant day; he was previously arrested last year during the same observance for intervening in a police altercation with a civilian.

The backdrop to these events includes ongoing scrutiny of FIJ by Nigerian authorities. In March, FIJ’s Board Chairman, Bukky Shonibare, was interrogated by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) in Abuja about certain investigative stories published by FIJ. These included reports on questionable financial transactions linked to government officials. Although the police hinted at significant allegations against FIJ and its founder ‘Fisayo Soyombo, no formal charges or official summons have been presented.

The FIJ has sought to engage with the police, offering to honour any formal invitations for clarifications required by the authorities. However, there has been no official communication or invitation from the police to date, leaving the organization and its affiliates in a precarious position.