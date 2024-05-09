‘There Was No Evidence That Baba Ijesha Slept With Princess’ Daughter’ – Yomi Fabiyi

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has disclosed that the appeal process of the embattled Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha, is still ongoing in court.

Recall that Baba Ijesha was arrested and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for raping a minor, the foster daughter of his colleague, Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess.

In a recent interview with Kolaolootu Live, Yomi Fabiyi claimed that there was no evidence that Baba Ijesha slept with the girl, which is the reason the judge failed to sentence the embattled movie star to life imprisonment.

According to Yomi, Princess had called Baba Ijesha to shoot a skit, and her foster daughter affirmed the statement in court.

Yomi further claimed that the man who slept with Princess’ foster daughter is walking freely, adding the victim is not 14-year-old as widely speculated.

He said, “Baba Ijesha’s appeal process is still ongoing in court. There was no evidence that he slept with the girl; that was why the judge didn’t sentence him to life imprisonment. He was called by Princess to shoot a skit, and the girl also said in court that she was called to shoot a skit. The person who actually slept with the girl is walking freely. The girl’s age is not 14. They never gave the court her birth certificate. We are waiting for the appeal court judgement.”