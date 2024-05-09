Skales Narrowly Escapes Killing A Girl In Lagos, Shares Encounter

Nigerian singer cum rapper, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as, Skales, narrowly escaped killing a girl while driving on the Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos state.

Naija News reports that the singer shared his ordeal in a post via his Instagram page, stating it was the craziest experience of his life.

Skale said he was driving in the speed lane when the girl ran into the expressway and got hit.

According to him, the body of the girl flew over and he thought she was gone.

Skales stated that the girl was rushed to the hospital where it was confirmed that she is fine and he paid the medical bills.

He further appealed to the government to do something about pedestrians crossing the expressway.

He wrote, “Just had one of the crãziest experiences in my life while driving in LEKKI-EPE expressway. A little girl ran into the Gaddamn expressway, and I was driving on the speed lane and hit her. I was so scared! I saw her body fly over! I thought she was gone, so I parked and asked folks around for help to get her in my car and go to the hospital.

“I was so confused! Thinking I have killed someone. THANK YOU, JESUS WE GOT HER TO THE HOSPITAL THEY CONFIRMED. She’ll be okay! I paid the bills and handed everything else to her parents, including some money. The government needs to do something about pedestrians Crossing the expressway. Oh my gosh, what a day my life is really a movie! Fuck!!.”