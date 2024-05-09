Connect with us

One Man Cannot Change The Entire Country – Tinubu’s Aide, Olusegun

8:28 AM

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has said Nigerians must stop thinking there is a messiah for the country.

In a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, the presidential aide stated that no one man can change the country.

Olusegun also stated that the thought and idea that one man can change Nigeria is a facade that cannot work.

He wrote: “We need to change our mentality on this “messiah” orientation. The thought of “only one man can change the entire country” is a facade and can’t work.”

You Started Deporting Nigerians In 2011, Why Displaying Hypocrisy – Bayo Onanuga Blasts Peter Obi, Shares Evidence

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over comment on the deportation of Osun indigenes back to their state.

Naija News learnt that several luxury buses were reportedly dropping off hundreds of young individuals at different locations in the Ilesa area of the state over the weekend, following claims of rounding them up from various parts of Lagos State.

In a series of posts via his X on Monday, Obi said the reported deportation concerns not only Osun state but all Nigerians who uphold the principles of unity, fairness, and justice.

He added that the action is distasteful because of its far-reaching effects on National cohesion and development.

Responding to the comments, Onanuga, in a post via X, claimed that Peter Obi started deporting Nigerians in 2011 when he was Governor of Anambra State.

According to Onanuga, the former Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, copied Obi in August 2013 by deporting some destitute people from Anambra back home.

Sharing a report from Leadership Newspaper about Peter Obi’s warning to street beggars to vacate the streets of Anambra State or risk being arrested, Onanuga said Obi should stop displaying hypocrisy.

