One Man Cannot Change The Entire Country – Tinubu’s Aide, Olusegun

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has said Nigerians must stop thinking there is a messiah for the country.

In a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, the presidential aide stated that no one man can change the country.

Olusegun also stated that the thought and idea that one man can change Nigeria is a facade that cannot work.

He wrote: “We need to change our mentality on this “messiah” orientation. The thought of “only one man can change the entire country” is a facade and can’t work.”

You Started Deporting Nigerians In 2011, Why Displaying Hypocrisy – Bayo Onanuga Blasts Peter Obi, Shares Evidence

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over comment on the deportation of Osun indigenes back to their state.

Naija News learnt that several luxury buses were reportedly dropping off hundreds of young individuals at different locations in the Ilesa area of the state over the weekend, following claims of rounding them up from various parts of Lagos State.