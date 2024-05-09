Former NSCDC Commandant Sentenced To Five Years In Jail For Employment Scam

A former Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Christopher Oluchukwu, has been convicted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for his role in an employment scam.

According to the case brought forth by the ICPC at Katsina State High Court 3, the defendant was alleged to have received amounts totaling N200,000, N300,000, and N400,000 from three individuals, falsely promising to secure NSCDC jobs for their children.

In a statement signed by Demola Bakare, Acting Director of Public Enlightenment and Education, the ICPC disclosed that the victims reported the incident to the commission after the defendant failed to deliver on the promised job and refused to return their money.

In the course of the trial, counsel for the ICPC, Ibrahim Garba, presented a 9-count charge to the court, outlining how the defendant’s actions violated sections 8, 10, and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

One of the counts read, “That you Christopher Oluchukwu Ugwubujo on or about 25th and 28th day of November, 2014 within the jurisdiction of this court while being a public officer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) conferred corrupt advantage upon yourself by obtaining a total sum of four hundred thousand naira (N400,000. 00) from one…for a job placement for her daughter into the NSCDC and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.”

Justice Abbas Bawale, in his ruling on Tuesday, convicted Oluchukwu on all nine counts and issued a five-year imprisonment sentence, with no opportunity for a fine.