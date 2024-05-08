House Of Reps To Investigate Escape Incidence Of Binance Executive

The House of Representatives has resolved to scrutinize the recent escape of a Binance executive from detention in Nigeria, an incident raising questions about the integrity of the custody process.

Naija News reports that the decision to investigate follows a motion of urgent national importance, introduced by Hon. Dennis Okafor during a session held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nadeem Anjarwalla, a key executive of the cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance, made headlines after his sudden escape on Friday, 22 March 2024, under circumstances that many find questionable.

Anjarwalla was detained alongside another executive on charges of alleged tax evasion among other offences. According to reports, the escape occurred from an Abuja guest house where the executives were held.

During the Ramadan fast, Anjarwalla was allowed to leave the premises for prayers at a nearby mosque, facilitated by the guards on duty, from where he managed to flee.

In response to the incident, Hon. Okafor urged the relevant House committees to delve into the escape and to prosecute those responsible for what he suggested might involve misconduct or negligence by the detention personnel.

The motion was swiftly adopted by the lawmakers, signalling a unified concern over the security breach and its implications for justice and corporate accountability in Nigeria.

The investigation aims to uncover the sequence of events that allowed for such a high-profile detainee to escape, assess the responsibility of the security personnel involved, and evaluate the procedural adherence in handling detainees, particularly during sensitive periods such as religious observances.

However, the House of Representatives has expressed its commitment to ensuring that the investigation is thorough and that corrective measures are promptly implemented to prevent future incidents of this nature.