INTERPOL Initiates Extradition Process For Fleeing Binance Chief, Anjarwalla

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has assured that they will track down Nadeem Anjarwalla, the fugitive Binance Regional Manager for Africa, and arrange his extradition to Nigeria, where he and his colleague, Tigran Gambaryan face tax evasion allegations.

This revelation was made by Vice President of the INTERPOL (Africa) Executive Committee, Garba Umar, during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program on Tuesday, April 30.

Naija News recalls that Anjarwalla fled a Nigerian detention facility on Friday, March 22, only to be apprehended by the Kenya Police Service in the East African country on Monday, April 22, where he was hiding.

Umar mentioned that the process of returning Anjarwalla to Nigeria has already begun.

Umar said: “If a fugitive escapes, there are processes in which that country will follow, INTERPOL will only give information, assist them and inform them about the bilateral agreements and conventions that were signed to extradite a fleeing fugitive and the process is ongoing and Nadeem is not an exception.

“Be rest assured, we have all the cooperation and we are working on it and definitely, one day, he will be brought to justice, it’s just a matter of time. We have done all the paperwork.”

Meanwhile, a former Binance chief, Changpeng Zhao, is reportedly facing a prison sentence as the United States (US) federal prosecutors are urging the judge to impose a three-year term and a $50 million fine.

Naija News understands that this comes after Zhao, a Canadian national, resigned from his position at the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform as part of an agreement with US authorities.