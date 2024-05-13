It Was An Ambush, We Never Mentioned Bribe – Binance Sheds More Light On Recent Allegation Involving Nigerian Officials

Binance has stood by its claim that some Nigerian officials demanded certain amount of money from them to make its case with the Nigerian government disappear.

The cryptocurrency platform stated this while reacting to demands that it reveals the identities of the people behind the ‘alleged bribe.’

In an email message to legit, the platform stated that they were not contacted before the story was published, adding that they wanted to flag the report to correct some misinformation.

“We wanted to flag some incorrect information in the article and have contacted Bloomberg for a correction.

“We were not contacted for comment by Bloomberg, and we believe it is important for your articles to be updated to fairly reflect this,” the company said.

Binance doubled down on its earlier stance that it was asked to pay a certain sum to clear its case with the Nigerian government.

“We stand behind what we said in our blog,” they maintained.

Speaking further, Binance stated that they never mentioned a bribe.

“We would also like to highlight strictly on background that in the blog post, we did not mention a “bribe” or reference any specific amount. If anything, that should be attributed to the New York Times article,” the platform explained.

According to Binance, its officials were ambushed by the Nigerian government when they were invited for negotiations. The company stated that the action had set a bad precedent for companies globally.

“To invite a company’s mid-level employees for collaborative policy meetings, only to detain them, has set a dangerous new precedent for all companies worldwide.

“It is important to note that Tigran did not go to Nigeria as a “decision-maker” nor “a negotiator.” He was merely acting as a functional expert in financial crime and capacity building in policy discussions,” the firm said.