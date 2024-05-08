Ekiti Varsity Student Brutally Flogs Colleague In Viral Video

A female student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has been captured on video flogging her colleague.

Naija News reports that a clip circulated on Monday on X which captured the student flogging her colleague with a cane while shouting at her.

In the footage, the perpetrator is heard screaming at the victim and hurling insults at her.

She was heard saying: “I want to see you fight back. You called me a bastard? Is it because I have kept silent? I must draw blood from you today and no one can stop me.”

The victim is also seen running to safety while being chased by her attacker. The video also captured several individuals present during the assault, yet no one attempted to intervene.

The footage has sparked outrage on social media, with many netizens calling on the institution to investigate the incident and punish the perpetrators.

See the video below.

Speaking on the matter, the varsity’s spokesperson, Tope Akinbisoye, said the institution has begun a probe into the incident and the students in the viral video were summoned by the school disciplinary panel on Monday.

In a chat with TheCable, Akinbisoye revealed that the school management is awaiting the outcome of the panel’s meeting to determine the appropriate sanction.

He said: “The school is aware. They faced the students’ disciplinary panel yesterday. We await the decision of the committee probably today. And we will issue an official statement. All of them involved faced the panel.”

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, Adeniran Akinwale, has ordered an investigation into the bullying incident.

A statement released by the state Police Spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, said Akinwale ordered the Ikere area commander to work with the varsity’s management to ensure the perpetrator is identified, investigated and made to face the legal consequence of her barbaric action.