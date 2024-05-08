Ekiti Varsity Expels Students Involved In Assaulting Colleague In Viral Video

The management of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has expelled a female student and her accomplice caught in a viral video flogging her colleague.

Naija News earlier reported that a clip circulated on X ( formerly Twitter) which captured the student assaulting her colleague with a cane.

The viral video provoked outrage on social media, with users calling on the institution to investigate the incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, the varsity’s spokesperson, Tope Akinbisoye, said the students involved in the incident faced the School Disciplinary Panel on Monday.

He announced that the school management has expelled the perpetrator, who is an 18-year-old 100-level student of the Department of Mass Communication, Opemiposi Precious Bolaji.

Akinbisoye added that the management expelled Bolaji alongside Genesis Osaro, another student who provided the stick with which Gloria Ajayi, the victim, was beaten.

In the statement, the varsity management reiterated its “zero tolerance for all forms of indiscipline” within the school premises.

It, therefore, urged anyone who witnesses or experiences any form of harassment, abuse or violence against any student to report it immediately to the appropriate authorities.

The statement reads: “Miss Opemiposi Precious BOLAJI with Matriculation No. 10232, a 100L Mass Communication student who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her for allegedly destroying her 3-year-old love affair with her boyfriend was found guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect.

“Miss Genesis OSARO, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10257, who provided the stick with which Gloria AJAYI was beaten, was found guilty of misconduct (as an accomplice) and flagrant breach of her Matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect.

“Miss Gloria AJAYI, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10295, who was seen being beaten in the viral video but did not retaliate or engage in fisticuffs with her tormentors, was EXONERATED.

“The duo of Miss Mistura Eniola ADEJUWON with Matriculation No. 10435 and Miss Precious Oluwapelumi OLANREWAJU with Matriculation No. 11126, who gleefully recorded the video and posted on social media were WARNED and advised to always report such incident to the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and the Security Unit of the University rather than escalating it on social media.

“Mr. Olawale AJEWOLE, a 200L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 6021 was EXONERATED for making efforts to lock Miss Gloria AJAYI inside a room to prevent further beating.

“The University would like to reiterate its zero tolerance for all forms of indiscipline and avowed commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the University community. We encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences any form of harassment, abuse or violence against any student to report it immediately to the appropriate authorities.”