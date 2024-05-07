Drama As Ekiti LG Supervisors, Advisers Take Oath Of Office With Ògún, Quran (Video)

Supervisors and advisers of Ikere-Ekiti Local Government Area in Ekiti state were sworn in with an ‘Ògún’ totem alongside the Holy Quran.

Naija News reports that Ògún, often regarded as the “god of iron,” is one of the deities in African traditional religion.

The swearing-in happened at the Conference Hall of the office of the LGA Chairman, Olu Adamolekun, on Tuesday, May 2, 2024.

The oath of office was administered to the appointees by Adamolekun with Ogun instead of the Quran or Bible to pledge loyalty to the Constitution.

But in this case, the appointees were told to swear loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and party leaders in the state, while invoking a deity.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the appointees could be seen taking turns to wield a cutlass (a totem for the god of iron) in one hand and a Quran in the other while taking their oath of office.

While administering the oath of office, Adamolekun asked the appointees to repeat the following in Yoruba: “From today, I will be loyal and truthful to BAO (Ekiti state governor), and Monisade (deputy governor), APC and its leaders.”

“I will take instructions from the leaders. If I refuse to do so, Ogun or the Quran should kill me. For this, I will be truthful,” they said.

See the video below.