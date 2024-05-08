Diego Maradona’s 1986 ‘Stolen’ World Cup Golden Ball To Be Auctioned

The long-lost Golden Ball trophy awarded to Diego Maradona for his legendary performance in the 1986 World Cup has been recovered and is set to be auctioned next month in Paris.

Naija News reports that the Aguttes auction house announced this remarkable discovery on Tuesday.

Due to its unique historical significance, the trophy is anticipated to garner millions at auction.

Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup held in Mexico, was immortalized in football history not only for his outstanding skills but also for his infamous “Hand of God” goal against England.

The Golden Ball trophy, awarded to him as the tournament’s best player, had been shrouded in mystery for decades, and there were numerous rumours about its whereabouts.

According to various accounts, the trophy was believed to have been stolen or lost under extraordinary circumstances.

A reformed mafia member once claimed it had been melted down into gold pieces, while other stories suggested it vanished during a high-stakes poker game or was sold to settle debts.

Another tale told of Maradona storing it in a safe deposit box in a Naples bank, only for it to be stolen by local criminals in 1989.

The trophy’s recovery was as unexpected as its disappearance.

The BBC reports that Francois Thierry, a sports expert at Aguttes auction house, shared that the trophy was purchased by an anonymous buyer who initially did not realize the significance of his acquisition.

“He bought it with many other items, and initially, he did not know it was something important,” Thierry explained.

It was only after doing some internet research and finding similarities with the Golden Ball that the buyer understood the potential value of what he had.

Despite attempts to verify the trophy’s authenticity by contacting Maradona and FIFA, the buyer had no success but was determined through extensive research and consultation with experts that it was indeed a genuine article.

This trophy not only symbolizes Maradona’s pinnacle achievements but also his status as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, football players of the 20th century.

Given the past auction results of Maradona’s memorabilia, such as his jersey and the match ball from the England game, which fetched millions, expectations are high for the upcoming auction.

Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60 due to heart failure shortly after undergoing brain surgery, leaving behind a legacy that continues to live on through stories and now, the upcoming auction of this once-lost treasure.