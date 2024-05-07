List Of Levies And How Much Nigerians Pay For Electronic Transactions On Their Accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, issued a new directive to all financial institutions, including commercial, merchant, non-interest banks, payment service banks, and mobile money operators in the country, mandating the implementation of a 0.5% cybersecurity levy on all electronic transactions.

The fresh charge is in addition to other existing levies Nigerians pay for making electronic transactions.

Naija News reports that according to the CBN directive, banks in the country would start charging the cybersecurity levies in two weeks’ time.

However, the apex bank exempted loan disbursements and repayments, salary payments, intra-account transfers within the same bank or between different banks for the same customer, and intra-bank transfers between customers of the same bank from the levy.

Also exempted from the levy were inter-branch transfers within a bank, cheque clearing and settlements, ⁠Letters of Credits, ⁠and Banks’ recapitalisation-related funding only bulk funds movement from collection accounts, savings, and deposits, including transactions involving long-term investments, among others.

Below is the list of charges Nigerians have to pay whenever they make electronic transfers.

1. Cybersecurity levy

N5 is charged on the transaction of N1,000

N50 is charged on the transaction of N10,000

N500 is charged on the transaction of N100,000

N5,000 is charged on the transaction of N1,000,000

N50,000 is charged on the transaction of N10,000,000

2. Transfer fee

N10 is being charged on the transaction below N5,000

N25 is being charged on the transaction between 5,001 and N50,000

N50 is being charged on transactions above N50,000

3. Stamp duties

N50 is being charged on transactions between N10,000 and N10,000,000

4. Short Messaging Service (SMS)

N4 is being charged on each electronic transfer notification