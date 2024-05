Confirmed List Of Deposit Money Banks In Nigeria (Full List)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the full list of deposit money banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria.

The list which was released by the CBN on Tuesday, 7th May, disclosed the confirmed deposit money banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria as of 26th April, 2024.

According to the apex bank, some of the banks have commercial banking licences with international authorization; others have commercial bank licences with national authorization, and others have commercial banking licences with regional authorization.

Other categories listed by the CBN are those who have non-interest banking licences with national authorization, merchant banking licences with national authorization, financial holding companies in Nigeria and representative office.

Below is the full list as released by the CBN via its official X account.

COMMERCIAL BANKING LICENCE WITH INTERNATIONAL AUTHORIZATION

1. ACCESS BANK LIMITED

2 FIDELITY BANK PLC

3 FIRST CITY MONUMENT BANK

LIMITED

4 FIRST BANK NIGERIA LIMITED

5 GUARANTY TRUST BANK LIMITED

6 UNITED BANK OF AFRICA PLC

7 ZENITH BANK PLC

COMMERCIAL BANKING LICENCE WITH NATIONAL AUTHORIZATION

1. CITIBANK NIGERIA LIMITED

2. ECOBANK NIGERIA LIMITED

3. HERITAGE BANK PLC

4. GLOBUS BANK LIMITED

5. KEYSTONE BANK LIMITED

6. POLARIS BANK LIMITED

7. STANBIC IBTC BANK LIMITED

8. STANDARD CHARTERED BANK LIMITED

9. STERLING BANK LIMITED

10. TITAN TRUST BANK LIMITED

11. UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC

12. UNITY BANK PLC

13. WEMA BANK PLC

14. PREMIUM TRUST BANK LIMITED

15. OPTIMUS BANK LIMITED

COMMERCIAL BANKING LICENCE WITH REGIONAL AUTHORIZATION

1. PROVIDUS BANK LIMITED

2. PARALLEX BANK LIMITED

3. SUNTRUST BANK NIGERIA LIMITED

4. SIGNATURE BANK LIMITED

NON INTEREST BANKING LICENSE WITH NATIONAL AUTHORIZATION

1. JAIZ BANK PLC

2. TAJ BANK LIMITED

3. LOTUS BANK LIMITED

4. ALTERNATIVE BANK LIMITED

MERCHANT BANKING LICENCE WITH NATIONAL AUTHORIZATION

1. CORONATION MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

2. FBN MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

3. FSDH MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

4. GREENWICH MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

5. NOVA MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

6. RAND MERCHANT BANK LIMITED

FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANIES IN NIGERIA

1. ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC

2. FCMB GROUP PLC

3. FSDH HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

4. GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC

5. STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

6. STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE

1. The Mauritius Commercial Bank Representative Office(Nigeria) Limited