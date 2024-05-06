There Should Be Uniformity In Nigerian Minimum Wage – Johnson

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Podar Johnson, has called for a uniform salary structure in Nigeria’s minimum wage.

He argued that different salary structures would lead to unhealthy competition in the workplace and affect the growth and development of the economy.

Recall that two primary labour organisations, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), presented a proposal of N615,000 minimum wage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government.

However, in a swift move, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state announced a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in the south-south state on Monday, April 29.

Two Nigerian state governors also responded to workers’ demands and increased their salaries.

Speaking during an interview with Legit, Johnson insisted there should be uniformity of workers’ salary across the three tiers of government.

The former governorship aspirant in Plateau state, urged governors to encourage wage equality, noting, “salary discrimination is the beginning of corruption in our country.”

According to him, “There should be a uniform salary structure that will encourage competition; come to think of it, as a Nigerian, you are contributing your quota to the growth of the economy, but the most disappointing issue is that you are at the same level but have different salaries.

“If I’m to advise, we should have the same salary structure but different allowances base on the services that one rendered.

“Imagine staying in the same area, paying the same transport to work and paying the same house rent, only to be paid a meagre salary; that, on its own discourages dignity to labour, because of discrimination.

“No wonder, the younger generation now choose the course to read base on the salary structure, that’s why our education is failing on daily basis, we should go back to sixties, it might bring back our loss glory.”