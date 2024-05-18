Minimum Wage: No Worker Can Survive On Less Than N100,000 – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has said the issue of minimum wage should be addressed to avoid strikes from organised labour.

In an interview with Arise Television in Abuja, Sani stated that, given the country’s current economic situation, no Nigerian worker can survive on less than N100,000.

He maintained that the government had the resources to pay a reasonable minimum wage, adding that a living wage for the labourers was not a bad idea.

He said, “I don’t know how a Nigerian can survive with less than N100,000. If you break down what the government is offering, N45,000-48,000, you will see how unrealistic it is by the time you factor in many things. The position taken by labour should be considered by the government

“It is one thing agreeing to increase the minimum wage and then the capacity to pay. Let us not forget that in the last few years, the government has been finding it difficult to even pay the ones that they already have on paper, so how this could be reflected should be considered.

“But from what we have learnt since the withdrawal of subsidy, the government has more money and there’s no better way to effectively and productively spend it than to increase the minimum wage of Nigerian workers to a reasonable point where he can adequately take care of his family.

“Economic reforms are taking place in this country, there are consequences for the reforms. They are supposed to be sacrifices but it should be across the board.

“Workers are seeing that money is coming in trillions, they want their own share. When a nation subsidises, it makes more value for wages but when they are removed, you have to pay for it.”