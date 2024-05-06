Kaduna Electric Announces New Tariff For Band ‘A’ Customers

The Management of Kaduna Electric has announced that the electricity tariff for customers on Band ‘A’ feeders has been reduced from N225 per kwz to N206.80 per kwz.

The Head of Corporate Communication at Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, announced this development in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

The new tariff came into effect on Monday, May 6, 2024, and applies to both prepaid and postpaid customers in Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto franchise states.

He stressed that this reduction only applies to Band A customers, while those on Bands B, C, D, and E will remain unchanged.

Kaduna Electric assures customers on Band A feeders of continued 20-24 hours supply daily as per the service-based tariff regime.

“Kaduna Electric assures customers on its Band A feeders of continued availability of 20-24 hours supply daily as stipulated in the service based tariff regime.

“The public should please note that the tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged,” Abdullahi said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has confirmed that it approved the Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) ‘ implementation of a tariff reduction for customers in Band A.

NERC gave the confirmation in a statement on Monday released via its website.

The Commission added that it granted approval for the reduction in electricity tariff for the affected customers due to the appreciation of the Naira in the foreign exchange market.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the eleven Discos in the country cut the tariff for Band A customers from 225/kWh to 206.8/kWh, which represents approximately an 8.1% reduction.

The NERC statement on the development reads: “Pursuant to the tariff methodology adopted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, a revised tariff order covering the month of May 2024 has been issued by the Commission to the eleven (11) electricity distribution companies.

“The Commission has considered changes in the macroeconomic parameters over the preceding month of April 2024, especially the appreciation of exchange rates. Consequently, the Commission has approved a downward review of end-user tariffs for Band “A” customers from NGN225/kWh to NGN206.8/kWh.

“The Commission reaffirms its commitment to providing a balanced and effective regulatory regime serving the needs of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.”