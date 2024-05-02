Japa: Six Easiest European Countries For Nigerians To Get Work Visa

Amid rising costs of living and growing insecurity, an increasing number of Nigerians are exploring opportunities to relocate abroad, a phenomenon popularly known as ‘Japa’.

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand have traditionally been favoured destinations due to their promise of better living standards and work opportunities.

However, there are other less explored countries offering favorable work visa policies for Nigerians seeking employment opportunities abroad.

This Naiija News article highlights six countries known for their relatively straightforward and accessible work visa processes for Nigerians.

Estonia: Situated in Northern Europe, bordering the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland, Estonia stands out for its high acceptance rate of work visa applications. Despite its small size and the low volume of requests it receives, Estonia offers a gateway to Europe for skilled workers from Nigeria.

Lithuania: Located in northeastern Europe, Lithuania requires prospective immigrants to secure a job offer from within the country before applying for a work visa. Known for its welcoming stance towards immigrant workers, Lithuania provides a robust environment for career development.

Iceland: Nestled between Europe and North America, Iceland is renowned for its excellent work-life balance, with a flexible average workweek of 40 hours. The country’s work visa offers Nigerians opportunities in various sectors including tourism, education, construction, and healthcare.

Latvia: This Baltic nation offers significant opportunities for foreign nationals, including Nigerians. Those looking to work in Latvia need to obtain a type D visa and a residence permit unless they have permanent residency status through other means such as being shareholders in Latvian companies.

Slovakia: A landlocked country in Central Europe, Slovakia is bordered by five countries and has emerged as an attractive destination for global job seekers. To work in Slovakia, one must obtain a single permit that allows them to reside and work in the country, with opportunities available in fields like engineering, cybersecurity, production, and customer service.

Luxembourg: Although small, Luxembourg is a lucrative destination for workers, boasting the highest minimum wage and one of the lowest unemployment rates in Europe for the past four decades. The process for obtaining a work visa in Luxembourg is relatively straightforward, catering to both temporary and permanent job seekers.