‘Yahoo Boys’ll End In Destruction’ – Oyedepo Warns

Bishop David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel International, has issued a stern warning against internet fraud, commonly referred to as “Yahoo Yahoo.”

During a Sunday service in Canaanland, Ota, Bishop Oyedepo advised the youth to steer clear of fraudulent activities and live within the bounds of the law.

Naija News reports that Bishop Oyedepo, in his message to the congregation, warned against deceit and corruption, specifically targeting those involved in internet scams.

“Nobody playing games has a future in the kingdom. Hear this and hear it forever. If that is your trade, stop it,” he declared, explicitly condemning the activities of those who engage in acquiring people’s ATM card details through deceitful means.

The Bishop emphasized the inevitable bitter end for those involved in such nefarious activities.

“You are on a very fast lane that always ends in bitterness and destruction,” he warned.

Bishop Oyedepo reminded his listeners about the spiritual laws of sowing and reaping, and the principles of seedtime and harvest.

He encouraged engagement with these laws cheerfully, willingly, and tirelessly, suggesting that lawful endeavors would eventually lead to prosperity.

“Engage with that law and watch how you begin to lay up gold with time,” he advised.

Recall that in 2022, Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries labeled internet fraudsters thieves and proclaimed that they would ‘know no peace’ as long as they continued to steal from others.

Bishop Oyedepo’s condemnation of internet fraud comes at a time when Nigeria grapples with a high rate of cybercrimes, impacting the image of the country internationally.